Real Madrid Given FFP Boost in Eden Hazard Transfer Chase as Chelsea Prepare to Say Goodbye

Real Madrid could be offered the chance to buy Eden Hazard this summer regardless of Chelsea's transfer ban situation, with the Blues now concerned about the Financial Fair Play implications of having to replace the Belgian without receiving a fee for him.

The west London side have spent nearly £200m on Kepa, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic in the last year, recouping barely a quarter of that figure through the sales of Thibaut Courtois, Cesc Fabregas and Jeremie Boga.

The Mail report that Chelsea are now concerned that such an outlay – with a loan fee paid for Gonzalo Higuain and the possible permanent signing of Mateo Kovacic for more than £30m coming up this summer – will prove problematic if they pass up a figure in the region of £85m for Hazard after next week's Europa League final.





The Belgian will be able to leave for nothing in a year's time if he isn't sold before next season, and has made no secret of his desire to play under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.





Hazard would join a Real Madrid side who finished a record 19 points behind historic rivals Barcelona in La Liga this season – losing 2-0 at home to Real Betis on Sunday to round off a miserable campaign which saw them play out the final two and a half months without a chance of any silverware.

Get you a friend who snaps pictures of you like @hazardeden10 📸pic.twitter.com/EBEsJqOdZ2 — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) May 20, 2019

This summer will be one of upheaval in the Spanish capital, with a number of high profile players earmarked for exits to make room for the likes of Hazard, Luka Jovic and potentially Paul Pogba.