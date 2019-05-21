Sadio Mane Speaks Out on Man City's Title Win & Fires Champions League Warning to Spurs

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is confident ahead of his side's Champions League final clash against Tottenham next weekend, warning his opponents that the Reds are only there for one purpose - to win.

Mane and his teammates are currently in Marbella at a week long training camp, in preparation for their second Champions League final in as many years.

"We’re back in Marbella, it’s been a few times we've been here, so that’s good for us."



Whilst speaking to Liverpool's official website, the forward has explained that their experience on the big stage last season will help them cope with the pressure second time around.

He said: "We have some experience about it and we know how it is because we were there last year and were unlucky we didn’t win, although Real [Madrid] were very good. We are feeling really, really positive and for us it would be a big, big thing [to win it].

"Tottenham and ourselves are both really young, but we both have lots of experience and have played every kind of game. It is exciting and we want to win it, for sure – everybody knows.

"We’re not here to think twice about it, we’re just going to go there to try to win it."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The joint Golden Boot winner has also revealed that his team have recovered mentally following their disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by a single point, choosing instead to focus on the future.

He continued by saying: "We were a bit unlucky because we wanted to win the league – this was our target – but in football, we try and try again.

"It didn’t happen this time, but we have the experience [of a title race] and now we are in a final, which is another target that’s very important for us.

"The league is behind us, Manchester City did so well and for sure they deserved it. We tested them, but we have to say congratulations and now we look forward to the final."