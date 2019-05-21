Thomas Partey Remains Coy on Future Amid Manchester United & Arsenal Links

Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with a move away from the club.





Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing the Ghana international this summer.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Partey did not comment on the speculation and said that he is grateful to be playing at such a high level at Atletico Madrid.





"It's hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like 'Thomas is trying to leave' but for me playing is what makes me happy," he told BBC Sport.

"I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and work harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.





"So the only thing that would make unhappy will be not playing. I think most footballers can understand that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through."





Partey joined Atlético Madrid in 2011 and after spending a year with their reserve team he had loan spells with Mallorca and Almería. He made his breakthrough into the Atlético first team in 2015 and has become a regular starter in recent seasons.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has impressed in defensive midfield, showcasing his excellent tackling, passing and ability to break up play.





His performances for the La Liga side have garnered the attention of many top clubs around Europe including Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal.





Partey has made 138 appearances for Atlético and has won the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and reached the 2016 UEFA Champions League final during his time with the club.