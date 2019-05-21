Tottenham & Barcelona 'in Negotiations' Over Potential Deals for Malcom & Andre Gomes

By 90Min
May 21, 2019

Tottenham have entered negotiations with Barcelona for midfielder Andre Gomes and winger Malcom, Spanish newspaper Sport report.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently preparing for the biggest game of his managerial career, as Spurs take on Liverpool in next month's Champions League final, but it looks like the Argentine boss is already plotting for next season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to SportTottenham have begun talks with Barça for the services of Andre Gomes as well as Malcom, with the latter valued at at least €40m.

Gomes has already gained one season of Premier League experience after spending the current campaign on loan at Everton, making 29 appearances during his spell at Goodison Park, with the Euro 2016 winner reportedly closing in on a €30m transfer to Tottenham.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Toffees' loan deal for the Portuguese midfielder includes an option to buy, but Spurs' offer is said to be higher and Gomes would favour a move to the Champions League finalists.

Meanwhile, Malcom only joined the Spanish champions last summer from French side Bordeaux but has struggled to gain the trust of Ernesto Valverde at the Camp Nou, where he made just six league starts in his debut season.

Pochettino famously failed to sign a single player during last summer's transfer window, with Malcom's compatriot Lucas Moura the last player to join the Lilywhites back in January 2018.

However, it looks like Spurs will be entering the market this time around as they look to build on another impressive season, which could see the north London side lift the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history next month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message