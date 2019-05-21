Tottenham Hand 'Indefinite Bans' to Fans Selling Champions League Final Tickets on Secondary Market

Tottenham Hotspur have handed out 'indefinite bans' to three season ticket holders found to have sold their tickets for the Champions League final against Liverpool on the secondary market.

In a strongly worded statement released on their official website, Spurs explained: "The club has this week issued indefinite bans to three Season Ticket Holders who have listed their UEFA Champions League Final tickets for sale on a secondary ticketing platform.

"Once again, we wish to remind all our supporters that any ticket purchased is for the sole use of the individual that purchases it from the club. Transferring or selling tickets on unofficially breaches our terms and conditions and is against the law.

"We shall look to take the strongest possible action against anyone found to be engaging in such activity - including indefinite Season Ticket bans."

The club then explained that any tickets purchased off these sites would be made redundant: "Additionally - if we are made aware of tickets being sold on by supporters after collection we will cancel the original match tickets with UEFA and the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, meaning these tickets will no longer be valid for entry to the stadium.

"Please do not ruin one of the biggest occasions in the club's history by selling on your ticket and profiteering from fellow Spurs fans.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

They ended their statement by reiterating their advice that no one should buy tickets from unofficial avenues, declaring: "As always, we also strongly advise fans against purchasing tickets from unofficial sources. These tickets could be invalid or counterfeit.

"Visit Ask Spurs for full information on unofficial sellers and unauthorised tickets, including a list of websites that should not be used to purchase tickets."