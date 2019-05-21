Transfer Rumours: Lukaku to Inter, Malcom to Dortmund, Real Madrid Hesitate Over Jovic & More

It will come as no surprise to learn that the summer transfer window is going to be a busy one - at least it will be if all the various rumours actually come to fruition.

We've got big money moves for some of the biggest clubs in Europe to discuss, a spanner in the works for Real Madrid's plans to sign Luka Jovic and, most importantly, transfer news involving Carl Jenkinson.

Here's the latest edition of the transfer rumour mill.

Carl Jenkinson Deemed Surplus to Requirements By Arsenal

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

No one really understands why Carl Jenkinson is still lingering about at the Emirates in the first place, but the right-back's time with Arsenal appears to be coming to an end this summer.

TEAMtalk are reporting that Arsenal have spoken with the right-back and are happy for him to seek pastures new this summer. If any bids do come in for the 27-year-old, Arsenal will not stand in the way and, given that his current deal expires next year, you can understand why the Gunners are looking to sell him as soon as possible.

Playoff finalists Aston Villa are said to be the leading candidates to land the full back, but their interest may hinge on whether they are able to overcome Derby at Wembley next week.

Liverpool Join the Race to Sign Ryan Fraser

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Ryan Fraser's future remains rather uncertain and his current contract situation has provided some encouragement for a host of top teams who are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this summer.

The Bournemouth winger has been a top target for Arsenal for quite some time but, according to The Sun, they'll face some stiff competition from Liverpool this summer. The Cherries aren't willing to part ways with Fraser too easily, but they'll be well aware that his current deal expires next summer, so they may be forced to consider a generous bid.

The Sun claim that £30m is likely to be enough to twist Bournemouth's arm, but they also suggest that Liverpool's interest is with a view to snapping him up on a free deal next summer.

Borussia Dortmund Eyeing Up Move for Barcelona's Malcom

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund already know that Christian Pulisic is leaving for Chelsea, so finding a suitable replacement will be at the top of their wishlist for the summer transfer window.

After the successful signing of Barcelona outcast Paco Alcacer last year, BVB are once again looking to the fringes of the Blaugrana's squad for inspiration. Sport are reporting that Dortmund have been keeping tabs on Malcom for quite some time and are seriously considering a move for the 22-year-old - although it is unclear whether it will be a loan offer or a permanent bid.

Barcelona are well aware of the fact that Malcom will be widely sought-after and they may be more willing to let the Brazilian leave for the Premier League in order to make a profit on the €41m they paid last summer.

Atletico Madrid Express Interest in Giovani Lo Celso and Mario Fernandes

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid look set for an extensive overhaul this summer, with the likes of Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann and Juanfran all heading for the exit door.

Reinforcements are already being lined up and, according to Spanish journalist Antonio Ruiz, Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and CSKA Moscow right-back Mario Fernandes have been added to Atletico's summer portfolio.

Lo Celso only recently joined Betis on a permanent deal when the Spanish outfit triggered an option to buy clause in his loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain, but that fact hasn't distracted Atletico from remaining interested.

Real Madrid Hesitate Over Luka Jovic Fee

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Various reports suggested that Real Madrid had already agreed a deal to sign Bundesliga hotshot Luka Jovic last week, but it now appears that Los Blancos are starting to hesitate over the signing.

Spanish television channel El Chiringuito claim that Real Madrid are now saying no to the asking price of €100m for the Serbian striker, which could potentially open the door for Barcelona to make an approach.

Despite this, Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin has commented on the matter, writing on Twitter: "I'll just say one little thing: the players play where they want. Jovic wants to play at Real Madrid."

Romelu Lukaku's Name At the Top of Inter's List

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Romelu Lukaku has previously expressed his desire to play in Italy and it now appears that his wishes may be coming reality a little sooner than expected.





Inter are already planning for next season - despite having not yet qualified for the Champions League - and are in contact with Lukaku's representatives over a potential deal. Inter are looking for a replacement for the troublesome Mauro Icardi and FCInterNews are reporting that CEO Giuseppe Marotta has identified Lukaku as his top target.





Inter may well present €20-30m plus Ivan Perisic as a potential bargaining chip to secure the deal and Manchester United are looking increasingly likely to allow the Belgian striker to make the move over to Milan.