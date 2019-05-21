Trent Alexander-Arnold Set to Make Champions League Final History for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will create history if he starts in the Red's Champions League final against Tottenham on 1 June.

If selected, the young full-back will become the first player under the age of 21 to start in consecutive finals of Europe's premier club competition.

The Englishman would surpass the record previously set by Italian full back Christian Panucci, who played in Milan's 4-0 win over Barcelona in 1994, before starting again in the following year's final in the Rossoneri's defeat to Ajax.

Panucci was 22-years-old at the time, but the Liverpool academy product won't turn 21 until October.

The right-back has enjoyed a sensational season, having been a key part in his side's incredible 97 point Premier League total, while also playing in ten of Liverpool's Champions League games this season.

Having created 12 Premier League assists in his 29 appearances this season, his most notable contribution in Europe was his incredibly quick thinking corner against La Liga champions Barca, where Alexander-Arnold feigned walking away, only to catch the defence sleeping to set up Divock Origi, which completed an unforgettable comeback.

Having been left out of the 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou in the first leg in favour of Joe Gomez, the England international will almost certainly start in the final and is considered one of the best young full-backs in the world.

The Merseyside club will be hoping for better luck in the final this year after falling to 13-time champions Real Madrid in Kiev last May, following two howlers from goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The Reds will be aiming for their sixth European Cup, while Spurs will be aiming for victory in their very first Champions League final.