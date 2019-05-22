Alexandre Lacazette Reveals the Area He's Improved in After Playing His 'Best Football' This Season

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has suggested he's improved his game in the 2018/19 season, but feels his personal achievements with the Gunners shouldn't outweigh the contributions made by his teammates throughout his time at the club.

The Frenchman received the Gunners' player of the season award after scoring 13 goals in 35 league appearances, but is adamant his goalscoring is as much for the team as it is his own development as a player.

As quoted in an interview with Arsenal Player, the former Lyon frontman commented on his success throughout the 2018/19 campaign but was modest with his responses.

He said: “I’ve played the best football of my career this season and for Arsenal, not because of the goals I scored, but in my game - I really improved.

“Being able to contribute without scoring is important for the team. For me, as well as now, I enjoy working like this for my teammates because I know it is going to be easier for them.

“In the past, I have always learnt that if you work for them, they will give you back the ball fast, and that is why I’m happy to help them."

Although the France international is aware of his own improvements, Lacazette remained appreciative of the importance of working within a team that is communicative and selfless.

His Gunners strike partner Pierre Emerick Aubameyang echoed this sentiment and spoke fondly of the 27-year-old. Speaking to RMC as quoted by Get French Football News, Aubameyang said: "We share the same view of football. We joke and like to laugh.

"On the pitch, all it takes is a look. It’s natural. One will find the other and the other will do the same just as much.”

The two strikers alone contributed a whopping 35 goals during the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, but that wasn't enough to secure Arsenal a top four finish as the season came to an end.

In spite of these impressive numbers, Lacazette insisted he is determined to win silverware with the club and is focused on the their Europa League final against Chelsea on Wednesday. He added: "Individual awards are not really, really important.”

“It is always a pleasure, of course, to receive things like this, but it is not the first thing I’m thinking of when I play football.

"I want to win a title, like the Europa League. I always do my best on the pitch even if sometimes I’m not good - but I always try to be the best. I fight for the club."