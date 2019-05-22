Arnautovic Future, Maxi Gomez Latest & Joint Chairmen Talk Ambition: West Ham News Roundup

No football to watch? Sad isn't it.

Arnautovic Expected to Stay as Rondon Rumours Continue

The Hammers are growing increasingly confident that Marko Arnautovic will be staying put this summer.

The 30-year-old seemingly tried to engineer a move to China in January, only to have a swift change of heart as his exit options dried up - signing a 'new long-term' deal in the process.

That's essentially code for Arnautovic received more money to stay put, and MailOnline Sport claim that ploy will continue to appease him throughout the summer. He is expected to stay, with the Hammers continuing to monitor West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, who was at Newcastle on loan last season.

Long-Term Target Maxi Gomez on Multiple Radars

Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez has long been touted as a key West Ham target, but interest in his services continue to grow.

The Uruguayan goal machine (sort of) has enjoyed a wonderful campaign for Celta, prompting intense rumours in January that the Hammers would fork out £43m to snaffle him, replacing Arnautovic who, oh yes, didn't depart.

He's not just on Manuel Pellegrini's radar, though, with the Daily Star now claiming that Champions League finalists Tottenham are 'leading' the race to sign him. That follows news from Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona have had a significantly lower bid, thought to be €25m, swiftly rejected.

Brahimi Waves Goodbye to Porto

Another man who has long been associated in vicious transfer rumour circles with a move to West Ham is Yacine Brahimi.

The Algerian playmaker currently plies his trade in Portugal for Porto, but that association looks to finally be coming to an end; after Brahimi seemingly said his goodbyes at the Estádio do Dragāo this past weekend.

Having done so, A Bola (via Sport Witness) reiterate the Hammers interest, claiming Betis and Fenerbahce are also interested in making a move for him. Fellow Portuguese publication O Jogo (also via Sport Witness) go one step further by claiming that his departure is 'inevitable' - before inevitably providing no supporting context as to where he might actually go.

Three Way Fight for Benfica Full-Back Almeida

Who? Don't worry, you're not the only ones not clued in about Benfica full-back Andre Almeida - although you soon might be.

That's because the Express claim that West Ham, along with Everton and Wolves, are pondering an £8m swoop following the opening of the summer transfer window. Almeida is said to be a versatile defender capable of playing on either flank, as well as operating in the holding midfield whole.

If that's the case, the Hammers may well be keen - with Pablo Zabaleta not getting any younger and Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku struggling for consistency this past season. Then again, it could be a load of guff.

The Joint-Chairmen Speak

"There is great anticipation and excitement about what lies in store for next season, and everyone is looking forward to the challenge of further improving our Premier League position.

"Manuel Pellegrini and his players have produced some magical moments, marvellous performances and memorable victories – most recently in a certain part of north London! – and, above all, have created a spirit and identity that we believe all Hammers fans have genuine faith in.

"This time last year, we made a strategic decision to invest significantly in the football operation, appointing a world-class manager and backing him with the largest transfer budget in our history, the first step in a long-term plan that remains on schedule and heading in the right direction."

The words of David Sullivan and David Gold, courtesy of West Ham's official website, that show happiness at the progress that's been made this season, but desire to push on even further next season.

Sounds fair enough in all honesty, given the hefty investments made next summer. Good job Manuel is as cool as ice and won't break a sweat hearing those words.