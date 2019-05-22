Atletico Madrid Eye Ambitious Move for Kieran Trippier as Juanfran Replacement

Atletico Madrid have reportedly tabled a bid for Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier, as they prepare for life without veteran Juanfran.

The 34-year-old will leave Atletico when his contract expires at the end of the season, bringing an end to an eight-year spell, and Los Rojiblancos are said to be targeting Trippier as a replacement at right-back.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Per Sport Witness, the Gazzetta dello Sport suggest Atletico have made a concrete offer of '€25m plus bonuses' for the England international, as they look to overtake Napoli in the race for the right-back.

Earlier this week, rumours surfaced that personal terms had been agreed between the 28-year-old and the Serie A club, but with no contact said to have taken place between Napoli and Spurs, it looks like Atletico are currently leading the way for Trippier.

The former Burnley defender has struggled this season to hit the heights of his 2018 World Cup campaign, where he emerged as one of England's stars of the tournament, but he remains a key player for Mauricio Pochettino and is in line to start for Spurs in next week's Champions League final.

Looking forward to the day that I have to explain to my children that yes, in the summer of 2018, people in England genuinely did believe for a few weeks that Kieran Trippier was the best right-back in the world. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) May 8, 2019

However, Pochettino may be forced to sell a few of his players in order to fund any incoming transfers, with the budget expected to be rather slim following the opening of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It's unlikely that the club will make any decision on Trippier's future until after the final against Liverpool, with the asking price potentially rising should Spurs lift the trophy in Madrid, but what is certain is that Trippier will have a decision to make this summer.