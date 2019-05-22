Atletico Madrid Kit 2019/20: Atleti Unveil New Nike Home Strip for Upcoming Campaign

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 campaign which goes on sale later this month.

Los Rojiblancos and Nike have opted to maintain their classic red and white stripes for next year's shirt, but most notably they have dropped the thin lines that went across the club sponsor from this season's release.

🔴⚪🔴 | BELIEVE AND WIN

👕 Here's our new first kit for the upcoming season! 😉

🚨 Available on May 23 at all our stores! 🛍

➡ https://t.co/kyQwi4QyvY #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/vNwEMvZviX — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 22, 2019

It will be a welcome return to a classic Atlético kit after Nike's releases experimented over the last two seasons, although the club's trademark blue shorts with red socks have remained largely unchanged during that time.

While sticking with a tried and trusted design might not seem like the most innovative idea for designers, fans across Europe have seen the outrage that was caused upon Juventus' kit release earlier this year.

Their new shirt has completely ditched the black and white stripes which have helped make the Bianconeri a global brand, instead adopting a half and half style kit with a pink stripe running down the centre.

🔴⚪🔴 | CREE Y VENCE

🎥🧐 ¡Descubre todos los detalles de nuestra nueva equipación para la temporada 2019/20! 👕

‼❕‼ ¡No lo olvides: a partir de mañana 23 de mayo a la venta en todas nuestras tiendas! 🛍 #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/hCwf14Fz3Q — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 22, 2019

Thankfully, Atlético Madrid haven't followed the example set by their Italian rivals, rather deciding to keep what helps make the club who they are and what will keep fans engaged at the Wanda Metropolitano.





They'll be hoping to kick on even further in their new kit next after an impressive second place finish in La Liga this season, ending the campaign eight points clear of neighbours Real Madrid and just 11 behind league champions Barcelona.