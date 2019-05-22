Barcelona's Maxi Gomez Bid Rejected by Celta Vigo as Blaugrana Look for Luis Suarez Alternatives

Celta Vigo have rejected an initial €25m offer from Barcelona for Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez.

Gomez is one of the most sought-after strikers in Spanish football after impressing for Celta Vigo over the past two seasons, registering 31 goals and ten assists in 75 appearances. Unsurprisingly, he's attracted plenty of interest across Europe and Barcelona have identified him as a potential signing to help provide adequate support for Luis Suarez up top.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already tabled a €25m bid for Gomez, but the offer was swiftly rejected by Celta Vigo who are not willing to part ways with one of their most valuable assets.

Gomez's release clause sits at €50m and it is unlikely that the 22-year-old will leave Celta for anything less than €40m - especially as he still has three years left on his current deal. His release clause could have been slashed had Celta been relegated to the second division, but they avoided the drop by four points ahead of 18th placed Girona.

Barcelona's pursuit of Gomez is unlikely to be affected by the seemingly imminent signing of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, so it would come as a surprise if the Blaugrana didn't look to revise their initial offer over the coming days.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The diminutive striker has been cited as a top target for Premier League outfits such as Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham, though there has been no official approaches from any of the aforementioned clubs - indicating that Barca remain in pole position.