Chelsea Yet to Lodge Transfer Ban Appeal With Court of Arbitration for Sport

By 90Min
May 22, 2019
Chelsea are yet to lodge their final appeal against their impending two-window transfer ban sanctioned by FIFA with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

FIFA handed the Blues their transfer ban in February after an investigation found them to have breached rules regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18 on 29 counts. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

After their appeal was rejected by the aptly named FIFA Appeal Committee, it was understood they would then turn to CAS as a final resort. However, according to reports from Sky Sports, with three weeks passing since that judgement, the club have still not submitted the case for re-examination with the body.


The Blues' statement upon the previous rejection proclaimed: "Chelsea FC has today received the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee. The club is very disappointed that the transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods was not overturned.

"Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Appeal Committee. It acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)."

However, according to an official statement from CAS on Tuesday, they have still not received said appeal from the Premier League outfit. The statement read: "At the time of writing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not received an appeal from Chelsea FC in relation to this matter."

The ban has not affected the signing of Christian Pulisic, who joined up with the team earlier this week following the culmination of his season with Borussia Dortmund, because he was registered in January, but there is still some uncertainty surrounding the possibilities of permanently signing loanees Mateo Kovacic and Gonzalo Higuain.

