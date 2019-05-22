Chelsea Yet to Lodge Transfer Ban Appeal With Court of Arbitration for Sport

Chelsea are yet to lodge their final appeal against their impending two-window transfer ban sanctioned by FIFA with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



FIFA handed the Blues their transfer ban in February after an investigation found them to have breached rules regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18 on 29 counts.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

After their appeal was rejected by the aptly named FIFA Appeal Committee, it was understood they would then turn to CAS as a final resort. However, according to reports from Sky Sports, with three weeks passing since that judgement, the club have still not submitted the case for re-examination with the body.







The Blues' statement upon the previous rejection proclaimed: "Chelsea FC has today received the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee. The club is very disappointed that the transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods was not overturned. "Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Appeal Committee. It acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)." Petr Cech set to return to Chelsea next season as Sporting Director! _ https://t.co/7Wk3ITt23j — 90min (@90min_Football) May 22, 2019 However, according to an official statement from CAS on Tuesday, they have still not received said appeal from the Premier League outfit. The statement read: "At the time of writing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not received an appeal from Chelsea FC in relation to this matter."




