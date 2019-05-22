Christian Pulisic Claims He Wants to Emulate Eden Hazard After Sealing Chelsea Switch

New Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic insists that he wants to emulate Eden Hazard's success at Stamford Bridge after deciding to end a four-year spell with Borussia Dortmund.

The USMNT star officially joined the Blues during the January transfer window for £57m but was immediately loaned back to the Bundesliga outfit for the remainder of the season, having a hand in five goals in seven appearances to help the club's title fight.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Pulisic walked away from Dortmund without a league title to his name, but the 20-year-old has already set his sights on bigger and better things with Chelsea by insisting that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

"It is incredible to see what Eden can do," Pulisic told the BBC. "He is a guy to look up to and what I would love to become. It is definitely a goal. Any player would be dumb not to want to be in the same team as him.





"I don't want to be looked at as someone who is the youngest to do this or that. I just want to be an established player and someone people respect, who is successful in this league."

Pulisic added that, although Chelsea finished a whopping 26 points behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table last season, the Blues can head into the new campaign looking to compete with Pep Guardiola's side and Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool from the outset.

"We are a confident group of guys," he added. "Liverpool and City are two great teams who had great seasons but I have seen Chelsea compete against big teams and do well against them this season.





"We want to go in with a winning mentality and compete with them right away."