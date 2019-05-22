Inter Home Kit 2019/20: Nerazzurri Release New Strip for Next Season

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Inter have officially revealed their new Nike home kit for the 2019/20 season which pays tribute to a classic Nerazzurri away kit worn 30 years ago.

The kit launch was revealed on the club's official website featuring players from Inter's women's team, and will be worn by both the men's and women's sides from the start of next season.

Describing the new kit, Inter's press release said: "The club’s new jersey takes inspiration from the classic away kit the Nerazzurri wore in the 1989/90 season, with a band of diagonal stripes stretching across the chest and stylishly intersecting the traditional vertical black and blue lines.

"Diagonal stripes were also a key element of a former club crest used between 1978 and 1988, and here they form the focal point of a shirt which is beautifully framed by a white V-neck collar and white trim on the sleeves.

"The kit is completed by black shorts and colour blocked socks – half black, half blue – taken directly from the neck of the Biscione, an enduring club symbol.

Commenting further on the new design, Senior Design Director of Nike Apparel Pete Hoppins added: “Inter has an incredible home identity, so the challenge was to execute their iconic stripes in a modern and disruptive way, while also respecting their rich tradition.

“We looked back at the iconic diagonal stripes used on the away jersey in 1989 as well as the old club crest and it led us to this very classic design with a break of diagonal stripes across the chest.”


The shirt will be available to buy from the club's official merchandise site, as well as Nike's official website. 

The Nerazzurri will hope that the new kit will be on display during next season's Champions League, with Luciano Spalletti's occupying the fourth and final qualifying spot currently with just one game of the season remaining.

