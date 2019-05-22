Lyon Superstar Ada Hegerberg Named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year for Second Time

Lyon striker and first ever female Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has been named 2019 BBC Women's Footballer of the Year. It is the second time in her illustrious career that she has won the accolade, after previously doing so in 2017.

Wolfsburg's Danish forward Pernile Harder finished second, while Australian star Sam Kerr was third. USA midfielder Lindsey Horan and Hegerberg's Lyon teammate and Japan captain Saki Kumagai had also been shortlisted for the annual individual prize.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Voting on the BBC award had actually already closed before Hegerberg scored a 16-minute hat-trick in the Women's Champions League final as Lyon thrashed Barcelona in Budapest last weekend, a feat that further underlined her status as the top female player on the planet.

This season also saw Hegerberg win a fifth French league title with Lyon and a fifth French cup. The Champions League triumph was her fourth since joining the French giants.

The 23-year-old has scored 81 goals for Lyon in the last two seasons alone.

Sadly, for fans expecting to see the best player at this summer's Women's World Cup in France, Hegerberg will not be involved after quitting international football in 2017 as an ongoing stand against a lack of respect for female players from the Norwegian Football Federation.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It would be easy for me to perform, do my thing, and stay quiet. But it's so much bigger than that," she told BBC Sport on the subject of the fight for equality.

"Winning all these trophies and having all this success gives you a voice. It's not about me. It's never been about me. It's about getting the change for our sport. It should motivate a lot of others too. We're all in this together.

"It's not always about money, either. It's about attitude and respect. We're talking about young girls getting the same opportunity as boys - giving them the same opportunity to dream."