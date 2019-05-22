Man Utd to Make Opening £25m Offer for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solkjaer will give the green light for the club to submit an opening £25m bid to sign Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The England Under-21 international has been attracting interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs after his first full season in Roy Hodgson's senior squad at Selhurst Park.

Wan-Bissaka has most notably been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the season and Standard Sport understand that the club are now ready to make a £25m bid to lure the defender to Old Trafford.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Their offer is expected to be outright rejected by the decision makers at Crystal Palace as the club looks to hold out of almost double what United will offer, with hopes in south London that Manchester City joins the race to start a bidding war.

But it's what the Red Devils are anticipating as they are just eager to begin negotiations over a summer move for Wan-Bissaka, who is sitting at the top of manager Solskjaer's wishlist.

Club captain Antonio Valencia will become a free agent this summer as his 10-year spell in the north-west comes to an end, while fringe player Matteo Darmian is expected to be moved on before the start of the new season.

United do still have Diogo Dalot at their disposal, but there are concerns about whether the former Porto star is able to perform over an extended period of time in the club's first team.

why put a bid if they know its gonna get rejected why not offer the right money and get it done quick — ben jackson (@benjackson735) May 22, 2019

Manchester United are also being linked with moves for Swansea City winger Daniel James and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff this summer.