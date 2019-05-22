Man Utd to Make Opening £25m Offer for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solkjaer will give the green light for the club to submit an opening £25m bid to sign Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The England Under-21 international has been attracting interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs after his first full season in Roy Hodgson's senior squad at Selhurst Park.

Wan-Bissaka has most notably been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the season and Standard Sport understand that the club are now ready to make a £25m bid to lure the defender to Old Trafford.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Their offer is expected to be outright rejected by the decision makers at Crystal Palace as the club looks to hold out of almost double what United will offer, with hopes in south London that Manchester City joins the race to start a bidding war.

But it's what the Red Devils are anticipating as they are just eager to begin negotiations over a summer move for Wan-Bissaka, who is sitting at the top of manager Solskjaer's wishlist.

Club captain Antonio Valencia will become a free agent this summer as his 10-year spell in the north-west comes to an end, while fringe player Matteo Darmian is expected to be moved on before the start of the new season.

United do still have Diogo Dalot at their disposal, but there are concerns about whether the former Porto star is able to perform over an extended period of time in the club's first team.

Manchester United are also being linked with moves for Swansea City winger Daniel James and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message