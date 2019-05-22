Manchester United to Use Eric Bailly as Bait in Summer Deal for Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United are considering the possibility of using outcast defender Eric Bailly as a makeweight in a summer deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld.





The Red Devils will be looking to have a major summer makeover this summer as they try to break back into the top four next season, with overhauls at the back accompanied with fresh blood being brought in at the other end of the pitch.





United have been linked with wrapping up a deal for Alderweireld for some time, but the latest reports from The Daily Star claim that the club will look to kill two birds with one stone by offering Bailly to Tottenham in a swap deal.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Ivory Coast international is one of the names on manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's list of players to move on this summer, and Bailly has been catching the eye of Tottenham as well as their north London rivals Arsenal.





But rather than meet Alderweireld's £25m release clause this summer and go on to sell Bailly in a separate deal, Manchester United hope that Tottenham can be convinced of a swap deal after the Champions League final.





Bailly has struggled a lot with injuries since arriving at Old Trafford in a £34m deal from Villarreal in 2016, making just 74 appearances across all competitions.





Although the 25-year-old is a fan favourite, Bailly is claimed to have decided that he needs to have a fresh start away from the north-west to rebuild his career.

Toby Alderweireld is a few months older than Bale and people are saying pay him whatever he wants, we have an opportunity to loan Bale for one season and people are calling him old.



Incredible. 😂🙈 — Carl (@CarlTHFC) May 15, 2019

Just like Alderweireld, Manchester United's Bailly will become a free agent next summer if he's unable to secure a move elsewhere during the next two transfer windows.