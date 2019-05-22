Maurizio Sarri Claims He Would 'Go Immediately' if His Job Was on the Line in Europa League Final

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that if his job was dependant on the outcome of next week's Europa League final against Arsenal, then he would quit 'immediately'.

This dramatic revelation comes just days after it was announced that Max Allegri would be departing Juventus after five years in charge, with Allegri subsequently linked with the job at Stamford Bridge and Sarri then linked with a move to Turin.



Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Despite guiding Chelsea back into the Champions League, as well as reaching two cup finals, Sarri's future in west London has been consistently speculated on, with fans even resorting to disparaging chants of 'f*** Sarri-ball' on occasion.



And, speaking to the press ahead of the final in Baku next Wednesday, Sarri vehemently rejected the notion that he could get the sack if the result did not go his way.

As quoted by the Sun, the Italian declared: "If the situation is like this then I want to go immediately.

"After 10 months of work then I have to play for everything in 90 minutes. It is not the right way. You are either happy with my work or not."

Despite the doubts of some Chelsea fans this season, there is no doubt in Sarri's mind that the season has been a success, with or without a trophy, though the addition of one would undoubtedly improve it.



He explained: "This season is a good season, of course, if we win the Europa League it will become a wonderful season.

"I think this group deserves to continue to try to improve more."

Alongside Juventus, Sarri has been linked with both the Roma and Milan jobs, while Derby manager Frank Lampard has been repeatedly mooted as a potential replacement in the Blues dugout this summer.

