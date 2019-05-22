Real Madrid Set to Extend Nacho Fernandez's Contract Until June 2022

Real Madrid are set to renew the contract of defender Nacho Fernandez, with his fresh deal set to expire in June 2022.

The versatile Spaniard's previous deal was agreed back in 2014 and destined to expire in June 2021. However, Madrid are keen to tie him down to a new deal this summer after engaging in talks throughout the season.



GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

According to reports in Marca, these negotiations have now been completed, with the news expected to be announced officially later on Wednesday, in the customary ceremonial style alongside club president Florentino Perez.



Nacho has been at Madrid since he was 10, earning his first call up to the senior squad in 2011 under Jose Mourinho in a 6-3 victory over Valencia. He has since gone on to make 190 appearances in the famous white shirt, scoring nine times and providing seven assists, all while accruing a trophy cabinet which includes four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey.

This follows the revelation that fellow defender Rafael Varane is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu despite the multitude of rumours linking him with a move away. Speaking to the same publication, the Frenchman explained: "I am going to remain [at Real Madrid] next season as I'm sure that we're going to respond in a strong manner.

"[This season] we fought and tried hard, but we can't blame anything as it's true that we missed that spark in difficult moments, and I haven't been at my best level but we are going to see the best Varane again.

"We have to evolve and [Zinedine] Zidane knows that. We have to rebuild and change things as we look to restart a new cycle."