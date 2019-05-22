Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale 'Very Likely' to Join Either Liverpool or Tottenham This Summer

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is 'very likely' to join either Liverpool or his former club Tottenham after both sides meet in the Champions League final, at least he is according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda.

Bale is being pushed out of the exit door by the decision makers at the Santiago Bernabéu (not least Zinedine Zidane). However, the Wales international appears to be happy to stay put in the Spanish capital and see out the remaining three years of his contract.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United heavily mentioned in connection with a move for Bale as part of their rebuilding process this summer.

But Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham are now being tipped as the favourited to secure Bale's signature after their meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano on 1 June.


"Bale has spent the day playing golf at La Moraleja," Spanish journalist Inda said, quoted by The Daily Star. "And it is very likely that he will reach either of the two finalists in the Champions League, Tottenham or Liverpool. 

"That operation would be accompanied by [Tottenham's ChristianEriksen plus a quantity of money."

Despite Inda's claims, however, a move to lure Bale away from Real Madrid appears to be the antithesis of what both clubs will actually be looking for before the start of the new season.

Premier League runners-up Liverpool already have an array of attacking in their squad and will be unwilling to commit to a player with Bale's rumoured fee or, as a loan move is being touted around, his wages of at least €300,000 per week.

It's a similar story in north London, as Daniel Levy isn't expected to release his firm grasp on Tottenham's purse strings just to spend their entire transfer budget on an out-of-form Bale, even if he is a former fan favourite at White Hart Lane.

