Real Madrid to 'Wait & See' After Being Given Fresh Hope in Neymar & Kylian Mbappe Pursuits

Real Madrid are monitoring Kylian Mbappe's position at Paris Saint-Germain closely as Los Blancos prepare a potential bid for either the youngster or his teammate Neymar.

Mbappe hit the headlines on Sunday when he spoke out at an awards ceremony, suggesting that he may be arriving at an important turning point in his early career. His future with PSG was subsequently thrown into doubt, but the French champions released a statement on Monday which declared the youngster would be going nowhere this summer.

While the statement indicates that there are no issues behind the scenes, Real Madrid are still looking to take advantage of the situation.

According to Marca, Los Blancos see this as the perfect opportunity to sign a 'poster boy' as Mbappe's comments indicate there is a distinct possibility he'll be on his way out of Paris. If not him, then there is also a chance that it will be Neymar whose future lies elsewhere.

A recent report from Le Parisien claims that Mbappe has become increasingly frustrated with Tuchel and his comments were indirectly aimed at the German manager rather than at the club as a whole.

Le Parisien have suggested that Mbappe's frustrations stem from the fact that he was denied the chance to win the Golden Shoe for the most goals scored across Europe in 2018/19. Mbappe was rested against Strasbourg and Nantes, which allowed Barcelona's Lionel Messi to race ahead in the standings.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Mbappe's uncertain future has been cast into further doubt following comments from former PSG boss Unai Emery, who claimed Mbappe was on the brink of joining Real Madrid during his time in charge.

"He wanted to go to Real Madrid. He even had the option of going to Barcelona. He went with his eyes closed, he wanted to leave for Real Madrid," the current Arsenal boss told El Laguero, via Marca.