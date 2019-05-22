Real Madrid's Asking Price for Isco 'Revealed' as Los Blancos Look to Usher in New Era

Real Madrid have named their asking price for Spanish midfielder Isco, as they look to raise funds for a summer of spending.

The 27 year-old has had an underwhelming season in 2018/19, as he and the rest of his team mates have struggled to adapt to life at Madrid following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Now, Spanish publication Sport sensationally claim that Los Blancos are willing to listen to offers for the attacking midfielder and are prepared to part ways with Isco, provided a sale can raise enough cash to make bumper signings of their own.

The Spaniard's contract is believed to have a release clause of €750m, but as no team would be willing to pay such an astronomical fee, Madrid are willing to listen to offers above €120m.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both expressed an interest in the former Malaga maestro's services, and seem the most likely suitors for him at this early stage alongside Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have indicated that they will be looking to add to their squad this summer, as they each look to take the next steps with their respective clubs.





Isco has contributed to just four goals in the league this season, which follows more prolific tallies in his previous two seasons. The midfielder has also featured much less regularly for Los Merengues, as he played spent 600 fewer minutes on the pitch this season compared to last.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has repeatedly been linked with moves for Eden Hazard of Chelsea and Paul Pogba of United, though the main sticking point with these deals could be the substantial transfer fee and wage demands of each player.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

As the manager looks to shake up the squad who performed so poorly in La Liga this season, the sale of Isco could very well pave the way for the signing of a new 'Galactico' and help Madrid usher in a new era.