Thorgan Hazard Completes Borussia Dortmund Move on Long-Term Contract

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have announced that Belgium international winger Thorgan Hazard will join the club this summer on a five-year deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach.


The 26-year-old, who is the younger brother of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, has been flirting with a move to the Westfalenstadion throughout the season.


And Borussia Dortmund have now confirmed that their deal for Hazard has been given the rubber stamp, announcing the Belgian's arrival just 24 hours after the club revealed Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz would also be joining this summer.

Hazard has now spent five years in the Bundesliga after leaving Chelsea in 2014, initially arriving at Gladbach on a season-long loan.


His switch was made permanent for £7.2m the following summer and Hazard's gone on to make 182 appearances, scoring 46 goals and claiming 44 assists.


The Foals narrowly missed out on qualification for next season's Champions League after a poor run of form during the second half of the season, but Hazard remained the club's standout player throughout the campaign.


Space has opened up for Hazard at Borussia Dortmund after Christian Pulisic sealed his big money move to Chelsea, and it's now expected that the Belgium international will start alongside Jadon Sancho on either wing for the Black and Yellows.

There shouldn't be much of a bedding in process for Hazard under his new Dortmund manager's system either, as the 26-year-old spent his first year at Borussia-Park under Lucien Favre's tutelage. 

