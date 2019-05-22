Tottenham Drop Interest in Wilfried Zaha After Discovering Crystal Palace Asking Price

Tottenham Hotspur have ended their pursuit of Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha after learning of Crystal Palace's asking price for the winger.

Following two consecutive transfer windows without spending any money on player recruitment, Spurs are ready to back their manager Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market once again.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

As reported by Evening Standard, they were planning to do just that by funding the purchase of Zaha, who has just come off the back of his most prolific season in Premier League football, having scored ten goals and claimed ten assists. That was until the Croydon-based club informed the north Londoners of their £100m asking price.

Spurs had targeted the wide man last summer, only to be priced out of a move then too. In response to their speculation surrounding the Ivorian's future, Palace managed to tie him down to a five-year contract last August worth £130,000 per week.

Zaha has since confirmed his desire to leave Selhurst Park in pursuit of Champions League football, as he continues to attract the interest of several top European clubs.

One issue which may cast doubt over the Ivorian's ability and thus discourage clubs from paying £100m is his previous stint at a major club. In 2013, a 20 year-old Zaha made the move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United, but failed to make any sort of impression during his two year spell at the Red Devils.





That said, the winger has clearly developed a great deal since his United days and is now far closer to being the finished article compared to six years ago.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Although Palace may have seen off the interest of Tottenham, we are only a matter of days into this transfer window and it looks as though Eagles fans have a long summer ahead of them, as they wait to see if they can keep hold of their star man.