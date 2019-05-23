Bayern Munich Make Man City Target Rodri New Priority as Germans Also Pursue Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have made Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodri their top target to act as Javi Martínez's long-term successor in the heart of midfield, while the club have also made the next step in their pursuit of Leroy Sané.

The Bavarian giants are set to undergo a major transformation this summer and have already secured a deal for Rodri's teammate Lucas Hernandez, as well as Benjamin Pavard from Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart and Hamburg's Jann-Fiete Arp.

But the club now want to make additions in midfield and Kicker (via Sport.de) report that Bayern Munich are prepared to battle with other clubs across Europe to sign Atlético Madrid star Rodri after the DFB-Pokal final this weekend.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also being linked with a move for the Spain international, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sees Rodri as Fernandinho's long-term successor at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is also having to keep an eye on one of his own players amid interest from Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions hopeful of luring Germany international Sané away from the Premier League before next season.

The decision makers at the Allianz Arena have been keeping tabs on Sané ever since he broke through at Schalke, and not signing the young winger back in 2016 remains one of the club's biggest mistakes in recent years.

But Kicker adds that Bayern Munich have already taken steps to open talks with Sané's representatives this summer.

Kicker:



- Rodri is #FCBayern top target for the number 6 position. Barcelona, Manchester City & Real Madrid are also interested.



- Contacts with Leroy Sane's entourage have already been made.



- No interest in Ante Rebic, as he’s technically not good enough. pic.twitter.com/cNU9wLS7Hg — Home Bayern (@_HomeBayern) May 22, 2019

The 23-year-old, who was voted as last season's Young Player of the Year, has fallen down the pecking order in the north-west, most notably being used for a combined seven minutes over both legs in the Champions League against Tottenham.

Sané has made 133 appearances for Manchester City since arriving from the Bundesliga, scoring 39 goals and claiming 45 assists, as well as winning six major honours with the club.