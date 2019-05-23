Diego Simeone Reaffirms Commitment to Atletico Madrid Ahead of Mammoth Summer Rebuild

May 23, 2019

Diego Simeone has reiterated he is settled and committed to Atletico Madrid amid a sea of rumours suggesting he could leave Wanda Metropolitano.

With a summer of high profile departures expected for Los Rojiblancos, Simeone has insisted he is intent on guiding Madrid to success once more after a somewhat disappointing season. 

They finished 11 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, but eights points ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid. This may have given them the bragging rights over Los Blancos, but Simeone's tame Atletico are far from reaching the heights of their title winning 2013/14 campaign.

After Madrid's 2-1 friendly defeat to Beitar Jerusalem on Tuesday, Simeone said as quoted by the Mirror: "I like my job, I feel very identified and committed to the club.

"I know that year on year it's always more difficult and that makes us see our real selves and generate enthusiasm.

“Next season there will be football players who will arrive with great enthusiasm and hopefully adapt to the responsibility that means being at Atletico Madrid.”

Many clubs throughout Europe may be looking at Simeone as a possible managerial target, with one of those long-term admirers being Chelseabut the Argentine is fully focused on building up Atletico Madrid once more.


With numerous first-team mainstays parting ways with Atletico at the end of this season, Simeone has a gargantuan task on his hands if he is to start challenging for silverware next season. 

Diego Godin and Juanfran will both leave the club at the end of their contracts this summer, while the future of Filipe Luis is up in the air. Lucas Hernandez's move to Bayern Munich has been sealed, while Antoine Griezmann's future also lies away from Madrid.

