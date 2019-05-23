Fabian Delph's Price Tag Set at £15m by Manchester City Ahead of Summer Exit

Manchester City's versatile midfielder Fabian Delph has been slapped with a £15m price tag ahead of his expected summer move away from the club.

The 29-year-old has spent the last four years in the north-west following a £10m move from Aston Villa, and Delph has gone on to make 89 appearances for Manchester City during that time.

Delph initially dropped out of the England squad after joining Manchester City but after three years he has been able to fight his way back into the national team, most recently featuring during their UEFA Nations League win over Croatia.

But Delph is expected to leave the club at the end of the season after deciding he wants to get more game time to remain in Gareth Southgate's plans moving forward, and Manchester City will demand a £15m transfer fee for his signature this summer.

One club source told The Sun: "Pep [Guardiola] has no issues with him whatsoever but there is a need to free up squad space for fresh blood.

"He would like a move to a decent club and just wants more starts. He has been a club hero here with what he has achieved.

"Fabian knows he will not be able to maintain his spot in the England squad for the Euros [in 2020] if he does not get game time though."

Delph's former club Leeds United, which is just a stone's throw away from his hometown Bradford, are interested in a fairytale reunion in the summer but Marcelo Bielsa's side are expected to be priced out of the deal after missing out on promotion.

Fabian Delph has reported for international duty with England a week early in an attempt to win a place in Gareth Southgate’s UEFA Nations League Finals squad.



[@SkySportsNews] pic.twitter.com/QfQf12JctO — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 21, 2019

It's claimed that a number of mid-table sides would be interested in securing Delph's signature ahead of the new season, with Manchester City being forced to sell this summer to avoid losing the midfielder on a free transfer next year.