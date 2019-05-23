Gonzalo Higuain Eager to Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo Alongside Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

By 90Min
May 23, 2019

Gonzalo Higuain has endured a rather turbulent loan spell at Chelsea since joining them in the January transfer window, failing to reach the levels expected of him on his arrival.

The Blues appear unlikely to trigger the option to either extend his loan stay or sign him on a permanent basis, meaning a return to parent club Juventus is looks likely. 

Should he return, he will be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he shared a successful at Real Madrid; winning the La Liga title and Copa del Rey before moving to Napoli, where he met Maurizio Sarri.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Now, a report by Tuttosport claims the 32-year-old striker is eager for Sarri to follow him to Juventus and take on the vacant managerial position at the Old Lady following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.


Ronaldo and Sarri have been instrumental in two of Higuain's most successful spells of his career. His current boss was in charge in Naples during the striker's most prolific spell in front of goal, scoring 36 times in 35 Serie A matches during his final season with the club.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was a teammate of Higuain's for four years at Real, where the Argentine was just as prolific; scoring 107 goals in La Liga 190 games for Los Blancos.


Sarri is thought to be one of three names linked with the Juventus job which also includes Mauricio Pochettino and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi. However, recent reports suggest that Chelsea have no intention of sacking him and other clubs would have to pay a significant compensation package if they were to poach the Italian.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message