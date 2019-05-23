Jurgen Klopp Confirms Naby Keita Is 'Ahead of Schedule' & Provides Roberto Firmino Injury Update

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed midfielder Naby Keita is 'ahead of schedule' as the Guinea international looks to return to full fitness ahead of the Champions League final on June 1.

The 24-year-old was initially expected to be sidelined for eight weeks after picking up a knock against Barcelona, but the Guinea football federation branded Liverpool's prognosis as 'hasty and pretentious' as they look ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Klopp has now revealed Keita is on course to return to full fitness ahead of schedule but didn't offer any insight into his availability for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Tottenham.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"Naby is, I would say, a bit ahead of schedule, but that doesn’t mean anything for the final," Klopp told the club's official website. "He is now doing straight runs and all of that stuff, he feels comfortable with 50 per cent intensity and these things - but there is still a way to go.

“I know about the issues with Guinea and stuff like that; we don’t want to keep a player out if he can play - maybe they think it is like this, but it is not like this.

"But we don’t know, we will see, and we need to work together with their medical department because in the end, a player who is fit - from my point of view - who can play, should play for his country.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"If he is not 100 per cent fit, he cannot play. That’s how it is."

Klopp also offered fans an update on Roberto Firmino's recovery following his muscle injury which saw his season cut short.

"Bobby looks really good [and] he is now part of training," he added. "It was not too long out, but of course we are still careful and want to make sure nothing happens.

.@LFC forward Roberto Firmino has returned to training with the rest of the squad ahead of next months @ChampionsLeague final. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 21, 2019

"Today he was in around about 70 per cent of the session. Tomorrow he will probably be in completely, we will see, then hopefully it will be fine."

It's understood that without any further setbacks during his recovery, Firmino will return to full fitness in time for the Champions League final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.