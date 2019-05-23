Wolves in Pole Position to Sign Rafael Camacho as Contract Rebel Nears Liverpool Exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to capitalse on Rafael Camacho's contract dispute at Liverpool by luring the Portugal Under-19 international to the west Midlands.

The 19-year-old forward has been offered the chance to extend his current contract, which expires in 2020, but he's turned down the Reds' proposed new five-year deal and could now be on the move after the Champions League final on June 1.

Although Camacho is attracting interest from most of Europe's top clubs, Football Insider claim that it's Wolves who are at the front of the queue for his signature this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Camacho's hometown side and former youth team Sporting CP, are interested in securing the teenager in a cut-price deal as he appears to angle for a move away from Anfield.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side have an famous track record of signing Portuguese players, or at the very least those that super agent Jorge Mendes - who doesn't have Camacho on his books - represents, and it's no surprise that the Liverpool star is being lined up as a target.

Having previously been on the books in Manchester City's youth team, Camacho has only ever made two senior appearances for Liverpool despite arriving at the club three years ago.

He completed the full 90 minutes against Wolves in the FA Cup earlier this season but was forced to play in an unorthodox right-back position, while Camacho was also given a cameo appearance in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

Wolves have jumped into pole position to sign Liverpool teen ace Rafael Camacho , would be good 👍🏼#wwfc — PAUL FIELD (@paulfield_) May 22, 2019

But Camacho feels like he should be getting more game time, with some younger players like Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Manchester United star Mason Greenwood and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, having already made 36 senior appearances between them.