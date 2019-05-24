Everton Confirm Jonas Lossl Has Signed Pre-Contract Agreement & Will Join on Three-Year Deal

Everton have announced the signing of Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, who will join the club upon the expiry of his contract in June.



The Danish keeper was a regular for Huddersfield as they dropped out of the Premier League this season, and was generally expected to move on rather than renew his deal for the Terriers' attempt to bounce back at the first time of asking.



He made 31 appearances as his side managed just 15 points, but remains a highly rated shot-stopper, and was announced via Everton's official website on Friday.

🔵 | @JonasLoessl will join #EFC on 1 July, signing a three-year contract until the end of June 2022! — Everton (@Everton) May 24, 2019

The 30-year-old signed for Huddersfield permanently in the summer, having impressed while on loan last season, and has previously spent time with FC Mitdjylland, FC Mainz and EA Guingamp, but will now move to Merseyside for the next chapter of his career.

Its serves as the Toffees first piece of summer transfer business, as Marco Silva looks to build on his solid eighth-placed finish in his first season, and reclaim a European place in 2019/20.

They have been linked with the likes of Tammy Abraham of Chelsea, and reports have suggested they are in for a tumultuous summer, with Richarlison and Andre Gomes among stars from last season whose futures are up in the air.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's likely Lossl will serve as an experienced understudy to first choice Jordan Pickford next season, though he will harbour aspirations of claiming the number one jersey once the season gets underway.