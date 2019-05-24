James Rodriguez: The Contenders to Sign Him & Where He Might End Up

It's set to be a chaotic summer transfer window for Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international's immediate future in Bavaria still hasn't been decided and the clock is ticking for Bayern Munich to make Rodriguez's deal permanent, with the Bundesliga champions needing to pay €42m by 15th June.

With it clear that the 27-year-old is surplus to requirements back at his parent club Real Madrid, teams across Europe are now lining up to land the 2014 World Cup's poster boy before the start of next season.

Here's a rundown of the clubs who've been linked with a move for Rodriguez this summer and just how likely it is that he'll be playing there next season.

Chelsea

With Eden Hazard on his way out of the club this summer, it's only natural that Chelsea will be looking for a marquee name to fill the Belgium international's boots.

But the club still hasn't launched an appeal against their transfer ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which has to be submitted by 29th May - the date of the Europa League final - to stand any chance of being upheld.

Likelihood Rating: 1/10

Arsenal

This isn't the first time that Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign James Rodriguez, having been tipped to sign any semi-creative player under Arsène Wenger's old regime.





But with a budget of roughly £40m, their transfer priorities are sitting anywhere but in Rodriguez's position and with current playmaker Mesut Özil eating up the majority of their wage bill, it's highly unlikely the club will even entertain a deal.





All that being said...it would be a very, very Arsenal thing to do.





Likelihood Rating: 2/10

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain might have an unlimited transfer budget in every transfer window, but the scrutiny of their ability to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations is growing every season.

Les Parisiens are under pressure to sell one of either Neymar or Kylian Mbappé this summer, but understandably they're reluctant to let go of half of their iconic pairing.





Having a net spend of €292.5m since 2017 alone, Paris Saint-Germain won't be looking to make too many major moves in the upcoming transfer window.





Likelihood Rating: 3/10

Liverpool

New multi-million pound attackers won't be at the top of Jürgen Klopp's wishlist this summer, with Liverpool instead expected to focus bringing is some backup players for more defensive positions.





But Rodriguez has admitted that he is warming to the idea of a move to England, and the project underway at Anfield will make them the most attractive option for any attacking player looking to find a new club this summer.





Likelihood Rating: 4/10

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have just a few weeks left before the chance to sign Rodriguez for €42m is taken away from them, with the Colombian now at the end of his two-year loan deal at the Allianz Arena.

Even though all the signs are now pointing to Bayern Munich not activating Rodriguez's clause, the club's top brass have previously hinted that the loan would be made permanent, and at the very least it would allow the Bavarians to re-sell the midfielder later this summer.





Likelihood Rating: 5/10

Atlético Madrid

The shakeup that is set to happen at Atlético Madrid this summer has been one of the most downplayed stories of the early stages of the summer transfer window.





Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran and Diego Godin will leave, while midfielder Rodri has also emerged as one of the most sought after players on the continent.





Although negotiating with Real Madrid could prove to be tough when Rodriguez returns to the club, Diego Simeone's side are in the market for a goalscoring forward in a similar mould to their departing World Cup winner.





Likelihood Rating: 6/10

Manchester United

Out of all of the Premier League clubs who are believed to be interested in signing Rodriguez this summer, a switch to Manchester United would make the most sense for everyone.

The only thing holding a move to Old Trafford back is that United appear to be focusing their attention in signing young, British players ahead of the new season.

And with so much work still to do behind the scenes in the north-west, fans might be forced to wait until next summer before any high-profile arrivals of Rodriguez's ilk make their way into Manchester United's dressing room.





Likelihood Rating: 6/10

Juvenuts

It's common knowledge that Juventus could be looking offload Paulo Dybala this summer as the Argentine continues to grow frustrated in Turin, and the club's top brass will be looking to offer their new manager a new marquee player upon their arrival.

Rodriguez's arrival at Juventus would boost their short-term ambitions of winning the Champions League too, offering the Colombian another shot at working alongside his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although the Bianconeri's interest in Rodriguez is still something which is largely up for debate, recent reports are suggesting that the Italian champions are at the front of the queue for his signature.





Likelihood Rating: 7/10