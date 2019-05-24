Laurent Koscielny Considering Future as Arsenal Stall Over New Deal With Bayer Leverkusen Interested

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny is considering his future after the club stalled over offering him a new contract.

The 33-year-old has had discussions with the north London club over a new deal but they have not been able to come to an agreement.

According to French publication L’Équipe (via Get Football News France), Koscielny is seeking a new challenge, with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen being touted as the favourites to sign him.

Leverkusen have qualified for next season's Champions League and they are reportedly interested in bringing Koscielny to Germany.





French side Rennes and Serie A giants Milan have also recently made contact with Koscielny.

Koscielny moved to Arsenal from Lorient in 2010 and after having a difficult start he established himself as a first choice central defender at the club.

He formed a strong partnership with Per Mertesacker at the heart of Arsenal's defence, helping guide the Gunners to FA Cup and Community Shield wins in 2014 and 2015.





The Frenchman was a vice-captain at the club for many years under Arsène Wenger and was appointed captain in 2018 by new manager Unai Emery following Mertesacker's retirement.





Koscielny's strong form at Arsenal helped him forge a successful international career and has won 51 caps for France, most notably being part of the side that reached the final of Euro 2016.

After making at least 25 Premier League appearances in each of his first eight campaigns at the club, he has only appeared in 17 league games this season due to injury problems.

He missed the first half of the season but returned to help Arsenal reach the Europa League final following victories in the knock-out stages over BATE Borisov, Rennes, Napoli and Valencia.

Arsenal play Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday 29 May in Baku, Azerbaijan.