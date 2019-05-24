Raheem Sterling Reveals Desire to Play in America at Some Point in His Career

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling has suggested that he would like to join a team in America at one point in his career, after being impressed by the enthusiasm of fans stateside.

Sterling, who notched 25 goals and 18 assists across competitions this season on his way to winning the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award, finished the campaign off in style with a hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition job of Watford in the FA Cup final.

And, speaking to the Wall Street Journal in a breakdown of his career so far, which also covered in great length his recent moves to combat racism in the sport, Sterling also revealed his desire to one day play in America.

The forward explained: "English football has grown massively over here. It wasn't like that in the past, and it'll continue to get bigger.

"I was surprised even just popping out to the shops and being recognised by one or two people. I didn't expect that over here. This is a country I would, one day, love to be able to come to. Your weather is a lot better than ours. Hopefully one day I can have my family over here."

"There's always games on our television at the training ground," the England international said.

"For sure, it [MLS] is growing in the UK, and people are really taking it in and want to come over. Hopefully I will have a career here as well."

Of course, Manchester City will be hoping such a move does not come anytime soon, though if it did, I'm sure they would provide a compelling case for joining New York City FC, which is part of the City Football Group network, and coached by one of Pep Guardiola's former assistants.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message