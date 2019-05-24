Raheem Sterling Reveals Desire to Play in America at Some Point in His Career

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling has suggested that he would like to join a team in America at one point in his career, after being impressed by the enthusiasm of fans stateside.

Sterling, who notched 25 goals and 18 assists across competitions this season on his way to winning the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award, finished the campaign off in style with a hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition job of Watford in the FA Cup final.

Soccer star Raheem @sterling7 talks athlete activism and shares his perspective on the sport’s future at The #WSJFuture Of Everything Festival. https://t.co/lPvhawB8BI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 21, 2019

And, speaking to the Wall Street Journal in a breakdown of his career so far, which also covered in great length his recent moves to combat racism in the sport, Sterling also revealed his desire to one day play in America.

The forward explained: "English football has grown massively over here. It wasn't like that in the past, and it'll continue to get bigger.

"I was surprised even just popping out to the shops and being recognised by one or two people. I didn't expect that over here. This is a country I would, one day, love to be able to come to. Your weather is a lot better than ours. Hopefully one day I can have my family over here."

Not every day you get to photograph one of the best soccer players in the world in a bodega in Brooklyn..



...stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/xBtCNERZUY — @boneystarks (@BoneyStarks) May 23, 2019

"There's always games on our television at the training ground," the England international said.

"For sure, it [MLS] is growing in the UK, and people are really taking it in and want to come over. Hopefully I will have a career here as well."

Of course, Manchester City will be hoping such a move does not come anytime soon, though if it did, I'm sure they would provide a compelling case for joining New York City FC, which is part of the City Football Group network, and coached by one of Pep Guardiola's former assistants.

