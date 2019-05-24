Tottenham Transfers: Deciding Which Players to Keep & Sell This Summer

Mauricio Pochettino's fifth season at Tottenham has probably been his weirdest.

Spurs lost 13 games in the Premier League, yet due to the ineptitude of both Arsenal and Manchester United managed to secure a top four spot anyway.

Even weirder is that their season is not over, with a Champions League final against Liverpool in June on the horizon.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Poch has already hinted major changes are needed at the club if he is to stay for a sixth season, with Tottenham without a new signing since January 2018.

While their starting XI remains strong, the wafer thin squad depth has hindered Spurs over the last few years and their chances of ending the wait for a maiden Premier League title.

With all that in mind, here's what we're sayin' on all the ins and outs in north London this summer.

Goalkeepers

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Hugo Lloris - STAY - He's prone to the occasional big game blunder, but ultimately Lloris has earned Tottenham more points than he's cost them. Good for another season and then the club will have to look for a long term replacement.

Paulo Gazzaniga - STAY - Proved himself as a worthy number two, with some fans even calling for the Argentine to usurp Lloris as the club's number one.

Michel Vorm - GO - Struggled a lot with injuries in recent years and has looked shaky whenever he's played. Was a good option before but his time in north London is up.

Full Backs

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Kieran Trippier - GO - The right back peaked at last summer's World Cup with that free kick against Croatia, but his defensive vulnerabilities have been horrifically exposed ever since. The club must target a pacy alternative to fill the void Kyle Walker left when he joined Manchester City.

Serge Aurier - GO - Seemed like good business after Walker's departure, but Aurier is always either injured or woefully out of position when he does play.

Kyle Walker-Peters - STAY - Should be given a chance as Tottenham's second choice right back, hopefully alternating with a new signing.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Danny Rose - STAY - Has had a mini revival after a drop in form. Should be the starting left back next term.

Ben Davies - GO - As steady as Ben Davies is, he doesn't add anything special going forward and his lack of pace can be exposed defensively. A new back-up for Rose should be targeted.

Centre Backs

Jan Vertonghen - STAY - Has had another terrific season, even if Tottenham were confusingly weak at the back over the course of the season. The club's best defender.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Toby Alderweireld - STAY - After a few difficult months at the start of the campaign, Alderweireld came back into the starting XI and has put in consistent performances. Is available on the cheap this summer but Spurs needn't sell if they have the choice.

Davinson Sanchez - STAY - Only 22 but already one of the best defenders in England's top flight. Didn't have as good a season as his debut term but remains a formidable centre back.

Juan Foyth - STAY - The lad seems to be an absolute maniac, either getting sent off or scoring an own goal every other game, but he's got bags of potential. If Foyth can improve his decision making, Spurs could have a special player on their hands.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Midfielders

Eric Dier - GO - Playing multiple positions over the last few years has ruined Dier. His positioning is often all over the place. He's often overrun when he plays in midfield and doesn't look assured in defence. Spurs could pick up a hefty fee for the England international and should look to take advantage.

Victor Wanyama - STAY - He's suffered a few injury hit campaigns but showed enough towards the end of the season for Spurs to take a punt on him for another year.

Moussa Sissoko - STAY - If you had told Spurs fans Sissoko would be one of the club's best players this season back in August, they might have disagreed with you. Has formed a good partnership with Harry Winks and needs to stay, even though Tottenham still need to sign a central midfielder with a goal threat over the summer.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Harry Winks - STAY - Winksy is a deceptively good player. Much has been made of Harry Kane's injury absence, but Winks' has arguably affected the team more. Moves the ball quickly, always looks to go forward and reads the game well. A lot more than just neat and tidy.

Oliver Skipp - STAY - Still a bit of an unknown quantity, but another season around the first team will do wonders for the 18-year-old.

Dele Alli - STAY - Stats wise, not the best season for Alli, but the standards he's set himself are so unrealistically high that it's going to be a massive challenge hitting 15 to 20 goals every season. Will only get better.





Christian Eriksen - I DON'T REALLY CARE ANYMORE - Has delivered some wonderful moments during his Tottenham career. If he is to leave, good luck to him. If he stays, brilliant. Either way, there will be life after Christian Eriksen.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Forwards

Son Heung-min - STAY - Remember when he was linked with a move away after scoring four league goals in his first season? Has bailed Tottenham out of jail numerous times this campaign and their Champions League final hopes probably hinge on him.

Lucas Moura - STAY - While not an automatic starter, Lucas has now totally convinced Spurs fans of his credentials. A statue will probably be put up outside the stadium if Tottenham end up winning the UCL.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Erik Lamela - GO - He'll probably absolutely kill it wherever he goes next and Tottenham will look like mugs for letting him leave, but Lamela's injury woes make him frustratingly unreliable.

Harry Kane - STAY - LOL.

Vincent Janssen - GO - Made a few appearances towards the backend of the season, when Mauricio Pochettino was crippled by an injury crisis, but doesn't look capable of being a reliable back-up for Kane.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Fernando Llorente - GO - Nodded in against Dortmund. Bundled in against Manchester City. Helped set up Lucas' winner against Ajax. Spurs fans have a lot to thank Llorente for, but his time is up.