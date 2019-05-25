Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Be Offloaded by Arsenal as Unai Emery Looks for Extra Transfer Funds

By 90Min
May 25, 2019

Arsenal are set to offload midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer, with the Armenia international failing to truly settle at the Emirates since his move in January 2018.

The 30-year-old moved to north London as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go to Manchester United, but neither player has shown their best form on a regular basis since the transfer. 

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Mkhitarayn has scored nine goals in 56 games for the Gunners since his move, with The Sun

reporting that the club are ready to offload the former Dortmund man to help fund Unai Emery's second season in charge. 

It's been widely reported that Emery is set to have around £40m to spend on new players this summer. That is set to increase if Arsenal are able to win the Europa League and subsequently qualify for next season's Champions League, but any further funds are likely to be generated through selling players.

Arsenal are likely to want to avoid a similar situation to that of Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh international was able to run down his contract at the Emirates, before securing a move to Juventus on a free transfer that was agreed at the beginning of 2019. 

Mkhitaryan's current contract runs until 2021 though, meaning there is considerable time to sell the attacker before he's able to leave for nothing in two years time. 

Arsenal's apparent decision to sell the midfielder comes after it was confirmed he will miss their Europa League final against Chelsea on May 29 – coincidental rather than related. 

This comes due to political unrest between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the final set to be held in the latter's capital of Baku, as both the player and club felt it would be unsafe if he was to travel.

The club released a statement to confirm the news earlier this week which stated their 'deep concerns' about Mkhitaryan's safety, while admitting they were 'sad' that he has to miss a final under these circumstances. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message