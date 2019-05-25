Thomas Tuchel Extends PSG Contract Until 2021

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract with the club for another season, with his new deal now running until 2021.

By 90Min
May 25, 2019

The German tactician arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer after earning a reputation as one of the brightest young managers in Europe during his two-year spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel has guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title during his debut campaign, the Parisians' sixth title in the last seven years, but failed to lead his side beyond the last 16 of the Champions League, in which they were eliminated under dramatic circumstances by Manchester United.

However, the German, alongside his coaching staff, has now extended his contract in the French capital until 30 June 2021. 

As quoted by PSG's website, Tuchel said of his new deal: "I am very happy and proud of my extension and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain.

"Thank you to the President and the whole club for the confidence they show me and my staff. This only reinforces my goal of bringing this team to the top of its ambitions thanks to everyone's work.

"I am also very touched by the support marks of the fans. I am convinced that the best is coming for our club."

Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "The entire Paris Saint-Germain family is delighted today to see Thomas Tuchel extend his contract. For a year now, Thomas has been bringing fantastic energy every day, not only to players but to the entire club.

"Our supporters immediately adopted this coach who is always very anxious to share his analysis and emotions with the greatest number.

"Thomas is a huge fan of football, a coach at the same time very demanding and listens to others. Thomas has an expertise of the game as well as very great talents of manager and we are delighted to be able to support us durably on his qualities."

