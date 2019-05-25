Tottenham Planning £80m Move for Bournemouth Duo to Start Mauricio Pochettino Overhaul

Tottenham are planning an £80m summer swoop for Bournemouth duo David Brooks and Callum Wilson, according to a report.

After leading Tottenham to a top-four finish as well as reaching the Champions League final, despite not having spent a penny on transfers this season, Mauricio Pochettino is said to have been given the green light by club chairman Daniel Levy to pay big for new players this summer in order to help build on the club's domestic and European success.



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

There are a number of areas Spurs will want to strengthen this summer, while the Daily Mail claims they are planning an £80m swoop for Bournemouth duo Brooks and Wilson after the pair's outstanding seasons on the south coast with the Cherries.





Brooks was signed by Bournemouth last summer and had a breakout Premier League campaign, scoring seven times and bagging himself five assists in 30 league appearances during his debut season. His performances also earned him a call-up to the Wales national team and he already looks set to become a regular member of Ryan Giggs' squad.

Wilson also had a remarkable campaign as he managed 14 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances, with his impressive performances also earning him an international call-up with England.



Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Spurs boss Pochettino is said to be an admirer of the pair, and would want to bring in Wilson as cover for star man Harry Kane - who missed a large portion of the last campaign through injury - whilst Brooks would be a handy option in a midfield which is also currently lacking depth.

Tottenham fans will be keen for their side to dip into the market sooner rather than later, although for now Pochettino will no doubt be fully focused on Tottenham's Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday night, with Spurs aiming to win their first ever Champions League.