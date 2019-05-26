Thierry Henry Targeted by Real Betis After Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Snubs Offer

La Liga side Real Betis have reportedly identified former Monaco manager Thierry Henry as the leading candidate to succeed Quique Setien, after seeing their pursuit of Newcastle's Rafa Benitez snubbed by the Spaniard.

Betis are on the prowl for a new manager after Setien's departure from the club, and were hoping to convince Benitez to return to Spain, but the Magpies' boss hasn't decided whether he will remain on Tyneside or will move on to a bigger club.

According to The Mirror, Benitez's snub has led to interest in the Arsenal legend, who may get the chance at a top-flight team in one of the best leagues in Europe despite his failure at Monaco this season.

He lasted just three months at the principality, replacing Leonardo Jardim in October only to be sacked in January after 20 games in which he only managed to win four times, as Jardim returned to his previous post.

However according to the report, Betis are not deterred by Henry's recent failure and are ready to offer him the role.

Henry retired from active play in December 2014, beginning his managerial career with Arsenal's youth academy. In 2016 he became an assistant coach for the Belgian national team under Roberto Martinez, and their success in the 2018 World Cup in Russia made him a candidate for several Ligue 1 and Championship sides.

Real Betis will look to improve upon the current season, finishing in a disappointing tenth place after a sixth place finish last season. They will be however be buoyed by their domestic and international cup success, reaching the last 32 stage in the Europa League and the semi final of the Copa del Rey.