Sergio Ramos Linked With China, MLS & New Real Madrid Contract as Saga of Star's Future Continues

Contrasting reports have emerged surrounding the future of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, with one claiming the defender is after a new contract in the Spanish capital and the other insisting he has requested a move to the Chinese Super League.

Ramos' future has been in flux since the end of the disastrous 2018/19 season, with reports of a breakdown in the relationship between himself and president Florentino Perez, leading to (admittedly tenuous) links with Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all cropping up.



However, according to Jugones La Sexta (via AS), the likeliest suitors of the Spaniard are actually from the Far East, with the player asking Perez in a meeting alongside his agent permission to leave after receiving a 'very attractive economic offer' from a Chinese Super League side.

It is understood that both United and PSG have been sniffing around Ramos for some time, though the 33-year-old has always stayed firm in his loyalty to Los Blancos. However, this summer is the first time that he's considered his future elsewhere, and the possibility of a move to China has got his ears pricked up.

In stark contrast, SPORT claim that all the fuss surrounding the Spaniard is actually just posturing for the player to gain improved terms at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to their report, Ramos is desperate to attain a new deal at the club, which would contain a year's increase (taking him through to June 2022) on his current contract and a further €2m per year.

Apparently, he has been angered by the possibility of Eden Hazard waltzing into the capital and gaining a higher contract than himself, prompting him to plump for a pay rise.



Indeed, just muddy the waters further, they then suggest that the World Cup winner is after a move to America and MLS when that deal expires. Obviously, this one will run and run.

