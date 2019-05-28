Toby Alderweireld Provides Update on Tottenham Future Amid Manchester United Interest

Toby Alderweireld has insisted his sole focus is playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season despite being set to enter the final year of his contract.

The 30-year-old's contract is set to expire in 2020, although can leave for as little as £25m before the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, after the club triggered a clause earlier this year.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Premier League rivals Manchester United have been heavily linked with the defender since the beginning of last season, although the Belgium international is intent on playing for Spurs during the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking to Sport360, Alderweireld said: "I'm going to say the same thing that I've been saying for the past couple of years.

"The only focus is Spurs, because of this focus I think I had a good season as well. I have one year left on my contract, so in my head, I will play for Spurs next season."

Alderweireld made 49 appearances in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side in 2018/19, as he helped to secure the club a top four finish.

More pressingly though, Alderweireld is preparing to take on Liverpool in the Champions League

final this weekend at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite the Reds starting the game as favourites - having beaten Spurs home and away in the league as well as finishing 16 points ahead of them - the centre-back has backed Spurs to lift the famous trophy come full time.

He added: "We are going to do everything to win it and if we win it I think we deserve it as well.

"If you see our route in the Champions League, it has not been easy. In the group Barcelona and Inter [Milan] the [Borussia] Dortmund first in Germany, [Man] City first in England and Ajax first in Holland so it was a very tough route.

"I think the mentality of the team showed us that we can achieve anything we want."