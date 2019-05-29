Alexandre Lacazette Refuses to Rule Out Arsenal Exit Ahead of Europa League Final

Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he will hold talks with the club about his future after Arsenal's Europa League final clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night, with the forward remaining tight-lipped over a potential north London exit.

Having overcome Valencia in the semi finals, Unai Emery's men have the chance to lift European silverware for the first time in 25 years when they face off against Maurizio Sarri's men in Baku.

It's all been about this.



This time.

This moment.

This opportunity.



🏆 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/j26ONEr696 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 29, 2019

The striker has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks but claimed all discussions surrounding his future will be put on hold until after the all-Premier League final. Nevertheless, the striker refused to rule out a move away from Arsenal after a season where he netted 19 times and scooped the club's 'Player of the Year' award.

“For me, I just think about the final, then after we will see with the club," he told Standard Sport.

“If the club is really happy with me and I’m happy, I will stay. In France, they say 27, 28 is one of the best ages in your career. I wish it is not the last [good season] at Arsenal and I hope I will be better and better in the next years.”

This season the Frenchman has formed a formidable partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both signed under previous boss Arsene Wenger, although the 26-year-old states he has become a better player under new manager Emery this campaign.

“I play more with Unai and have more confidence with him. Even if I can just say ‘thank you’ to Wenger because he brought me into this big club, but I feel better with Unai. I finished well and I hope the long break is not going to kill me. I work in training to be ready.”