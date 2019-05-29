Premier League: The Best Game Each Team Played During the 2018/19 Season

Be it a cup final triumph, a victory in a bitter rivalry game, or an unlikely comeback win, a football supporter's memory of a season can often come down to one single game.

For some teams, this one game will be obvious. For others, trying to whittle it down to one game is too difficult. For a few, trying to recall any game from this season causes more pain than it's worth.

But every supporter, no matter how pessimistic they may be, will have that one moment where they truly believed. They had hope. They thought this could be their year.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the standout game this season for each and every Premier League team.

Arsenal

Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: The Gunners' failure to turn up in the big games had become a staple of Arsene Wenger tenure at Arsenal, which meant Unai Emery's first north London derby was going to be crucial if he was to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium.

The new manager got exactly what he wanted in a truly great derby fixture. Amazing goals, big tackles, a red card and a bench-clearing melee between both teams. This game had everything. Arsenal's three second-half goals were enough to turn around a first-half deficit and give Emery victory in his first derby game.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea: Arguably the Cherries' best result since joining the top flight in 2015, a second half flurry of goals saw Chelsea collapse to their heaviest Premier League defeat in 23 years.





A dominant Blues display in the first 45 minutes saw them hit the crossbar and force several quality saves from Artur Boruc and the home side were lucky to go into the break at 0-0. Whatever Eddie Howe said at half time seemed to work, as just 90 seconds after the restart, Josh King put his team ahead. The Norwegian grabbed another along with David Brooks and Charlie Daniels, as Bournemouth pulled off one of the shock results of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton: The Seagulls came out on top at Selhurst Park in one of the most peculiar derby games in English football. Brighton's victory at Palace was all the more important in retrospect, as they finished the season just two points above the drop zone.

The away side took the lead against the run of play with a typically clinical Glenn Murray finish on 19 minutes. The Eagles quickly drew the scores level after the break and began to go in search of the winner. That was until Anthony Knockaert produced one of the best goals of the season, picking out the top corner from the edge of the box and sending Chris Houghton's side to a memorable derby victory.

Burnley

Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth: In a battle of the 'managers who deserve a shot at a big job', it was the gravelly tones of Sean Dyche that were bellowing around Turf Moor as his Burnley team thrashed Eddie Howe's free-flowing, yet leaky Bournemouth side.

Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon provided two goals in as many minutes just before half time. The Clarets defended their advantage brilliantly and eventually added to it with a late double from substitute Ashley Barnes.

Cardiff City

Brighton 0-2 Cardiff City: Despite relegation, the Bluebirds recorded a number of impressive results in the 2018/19 campaign. However, no game had quite the same magnitude as their away trip to Brighton in April. Sitting five points behind the home side prior to the match, Warnock's team knew nothing but a win would do. And that's exactly what they got.

After a cagey opening 20 minutes, a Cardiff counter was finished in emphatic style by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. The lead was doubled just after half time, as Sean Morrison headed in from a free kick to send the away fans into delirium. Eventually this wasn't enough to keep them up, but it gave them hope and a Premier League away day to remember.

Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (4-3 pens): Chelsea don't often end the season without winning a piece of silverware, and this win proved to be a big one in their attempts to do get their hands on a trophy this season.

After taking an aggregate lead through Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a Luka Jovic leveller brought the tie back to all square. With nothing to separate the two, the match headed to penalties. Chelsea were the first to miss from the spot, but they made it through to the final courtesy of two brilliant saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Crystal Palace

Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace: The scoreline alone will have made headlines, given Man City's dominance at home. Incredibly however, this game may be remembered more for Andros Townsend's goal of the season effort which put Palace 2-1 up.

It was all set to be a routine home win when Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead in the first half, but two goals in as many minutes from Hodgson's men put them into the lead before the break. A trademark Luka Milivojevic penalty just after half time ensured Kevin de Bruyne's late goal counted for nothing and Palace came away with an unlikely three points.

Everton

Everton 4-0 Manchester United: Having struggled to find consistency all season, a thumping victory at home to United gave the Toffees their fourth win in five matches, as they ended the season in terrific form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left apologising to his supporters at the end of the game, as Marco Silva's men dominated from start to finish. In the end, the scoreline flattered the Red Devils, as Everton could only manage to get four of their 15 shots past David de Gea.

Fulham

Fulham 4-2 Burnley: Remember when it was fun to be a Fulham fan? To do so, you have to go all the way back to their third game of the season, when Slavisa Jokanovic's players seemed to click into place for the first time. A rampant display at home to Burnley suggested Fulham could be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

Recording a crazy 25 shots in total, the Whites could have hit double figures on this rainy August afternoon. Aleksandar Mitrovic somehow couldn't turn his brace into a hat-trick, but Andre Schurrle's second half goal capped off a brilliant afternoon for Fulham.

Huddersfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Huddersfield Town: Huddersfield caught everybody off guard with this victory - the first of a double over Wolves this season. After a torrid start to the campaign, the win at Molineux was the Terriers' second in three games.

Having look doomed for the Championship, an Aaron Mooy double saw David Wagner's men move up to 14th in the table and had fans hoping for another heroic survival season. Alas, it wasn't to be as the Yorkshiremen won just once more all season, but this triumph gave them a glimmer of hope at the very least.

Leicester City

Leicester City 3-0 Arsenal: This result may not seem overly impressive considering Arsenal's consistent failures on the road this season. However, what made this win so impressive was the performance.

Following Brendan Rodgers' appointment, the Foxes had improved immensely and this was the game where everything came together. A goal from Youri Tielemans and a Jamie Vardy double gave the home side all three points and had fans dreaming of what next season could bring.

Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: With City looking set for the league title, 3-0 defeat to Barca in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final had the Reds staring at a cruel, trophyless season.

But seemingly anything is possible under the lights at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's men produced one of the greatest European performances ever seen. Four goals with no reply sent Liverpool through to the final in Madrid, where they play Spurs for the opportunity to cap off a remarkable campaign.

Manchester City

Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City: In a season where City scored five or more on 11 different occasions, going for a 1-0 as their best result may seem odd. But everything about this game made it the standout result of their season.

Knowing that any slip would leave the door open for Liverpool to win the league, the game became increasingly nervy as the home side struggled to break down the opposition. But up stepped the captain Vincent Kompany to drive home an incredible winner late on to give the Cityzens all three points and effectively win the title.

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United: A famous night in Europe not only put United through to the quarter-finals, but also allowed them to relive the glory days, as Solskjaer led them to an extraordinary comeback.

The tie seemed all but over after a 2-0 defeat at home in the first leg, but Red Devils won it late on after Marcus Rashford converted a controversial VAR-awarded penalty to knock PSG out on away goals.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United 3-2 Everton: Only five teams recorded more wins than the Magpies in 2019, but the most enjoyable of these had to be their dramatic comeback win against Everton. At 1-0 down, former Mackem Jordan Pickford escaped a red card before saving a penalty in front of the home fans, much to his delight.

Magpies fans had the last laugh, though, as their side completed an incredible comeback to make it 3-2, with one of the goals coming courtesy of a Pickford error.

Southampton

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: Again, Arsenal's away troubles this season may initially take some of the shine off this result. But the victory, in what was Ralph Hasenhuttl's first home game in charge, ended a 22-game unbeaten run for the Gunners and gave the Saints their first win in 15 games.

In a pulsating affair, braces from Danny Ings and Henrikh Mkhitaryan cancelled each other out before Charlie Austin popped up with a late winner to give his side a vital win.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Taking place on the night after Liverpool's unthinkable comeback against Barca, Spurs produced an unprecedented fightback of their own. At 3-0 down on aggregate with 45 minutes left to play, the tie looked dead and buried.

But an astonishing hat-trick from Lucas Moura turned the tie on its head and gave Tottenham one of the most extraordinary victories in the history of the Champions League. A night Spurs fans will never forget.

Watford

Watford 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: In front of a packed house at Wembley, Watford found themselves two goals down and looked to have blown the opportunity to reach the FA Cup final for only the second time in their history.

That was until super sub Gerard Deulofeu almost single-handedly turned things around. Two goals for the Spaniard either side of a Troy Deeney penalty completed the comeback and gave Hornets fans a historic day out.

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Ham United: The standout victory in an otherwise fairly mediocre season for West Ham came away to bitter rivals Tottenham in April. Not just any away win, it was the win to end Spurs' perfect record at their new home.

Irons supporters were probably sick of hearing about the stadium and Tottenham's success in Europe, so snatching three points there when they did would have made it even sweeter. Michail Antonio provided a wonderful finish and a, erm, wonderful celebration to give the Hammers the win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Spurs came into this match at Wembley following 6-2 and 5-0 wins over Everton and Bournemouth respectively. So when Harry Kane's stunning strike put the home side ahead against Wolves in the first half, it looked like more of the same was on the cards.

Wolves had other ideas, as a late rally saw them grab three goals in the last 20 minutes for an unforgettable away victory at Wembley. Also, Wolves pulled off this result in their beautiful, but rarely seen, all-gold strip so bonus points to them for that.