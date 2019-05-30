Lee Dixon Lambasts Arsenal for Lack of 'Character & Team Spirit' After Europa League Final Defeat

By 90Min
May 30, 2019

Lee Dixon has criticised both the Arsenal squad and Unai Emery following their humiliating defeat in the Europa League final to Chelsea. 


Arsenal legend Dixon has made bold claims about the current Arsenal side, suggesting that they are no better now than when Emery first took over and that they lack any real leadership.

Speaking to Radio 5 (as quoted by The Daily Express), the former defender suggested that the Gunners were a long way away from where they need to be. 


"When things don't go its way [Arsenal's] it folds a little bit and we saw that at the end of the season. The character of the side, the team spirit he has talked about, I don't see that when they go down" he said.

"They don't look any different to me without the ball than they did when he took over. The organisation defensively without the ball at times is no better than it was before Emery got there" he continued.

  

The former player, now pundit, also went on to add that the club are going to face a huge uphill battle in this summer's transfer window if they are to improve and get back into contention with the top four. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It's a huge recruitment problem they have got in the summer, they need players. Have they got enough money? Will he get enough money to sign those players?

"It's a learning curve, a learning process. He needs to be given time and money for recruitment, how much money and what recruitment is his next biggest test. It's a big summer for him."

Victory in the Europa League final was Arsenal's only chance of qualifying for the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League. Defeat means that the north London side now face their second consecutive season having to settle for a place in Europe's second best competition.

      Modal message