Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Hints at Upcoming Contract Extension for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has hinted that the club will look to extend Jurgen Klopp's contract in the near future.

It's been an outstanding season for Liverpool under the German, having come within a whisker of the Premier League title. Klopp, whose current contract runs until 2022, has also led the Reds to the Champions League final for the second season in a row, and will hope to secure Liverpool's sixth European Cup by beating Tottenham on Saturday.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Werner said: "We don't really want to discuss his [Klopp's situation publicly, especially so close to the final.





“But I think you know that we think the world of him. We have already extended his contract once. All I can say is that it's obviously important that he stays for as long as he likes. We believe that he's committed to Liverpool.”

It's safe to say the feeling is mutual. Klopp recently spoke of his emotional connection to the club, and rubbished reports linking him with Italian champions Juventus. Liverpool have come along way since Fenway Sports Group (FSG) completed its £300m takeover in 2010, and Werner has pointed to the signing of Klopp as a turning point.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The American added: "We are extremely proud of what the whole team at LFC have accomplished. When I say 'we', I'm talking about John [W. Henry, principal owner], Mike [Gordon, FSG president] and I.





"Obviously, it starts with Jurgen and his outstanding leadership. That's critical to everything that we've achieved this year."





With Liverpool having gone from the brink of administration to becoming one of the world's leading clubs again under FSG's ownership, rumours of the group looking to cash in on the Premier League side crop up frequently. However, Werner has set the record straight.

"Every time those rumours come up we bat them down. I hope people now know that we are focused on continuing the progress of this club. We have no intention of selling. We have reached a position where I think the club is in the best shape it's been for a very long time.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“We have always said that our desire is to win silverware and we're hungry to touch that trophy in Madrid.”