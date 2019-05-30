Tottenham Route to the Champions League Final: 5 Key Moments on the Way to Madrid

A team's route to the Champions League final is always going to be special. But then there's Tottenham Hotspur's route to the Champions League final. Which is a different kettle of fish altogether.

They have appeared to be on the verge of elimination at virtually every stage of this year's competition and it still seems to be a miracle that they made it to the knockout stages, let alone all the way to the final.

No club's fans have experienced an emotional rollercoaster more than Spurs' have in the Champions League this year. When it comes to the final in Madrid, they could be 7-0 down with ten minutes to play and they will still find a way to conjure up some magic.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the five defining moments of their 2018/19 Champions League journey.

Eriksen's Late Winner at Home to Inter

Right place. Right time.



🇩🇰 ⚽️ @ChrisEriksen8 talks his two goals on our #MarchToMadrid, both against Inter Milan in the group stages.#UCLfinal ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/6oJxyVKey2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 26, 2019

Late goals from PSV Eindhoven and Inter meant Tottenham had just one point to their name after three group stage games and were staring at an early exit from the competition. Following a narrow victory at home to PSV, Spurs faced Inter, knowing nothing but a win would do to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

A typically stern display from the Italians gave the home side very few glimpses at goal, and it looked as though their job was done. But ten minutes from time, up stepped substitute Christian Eriksen to turn the ball home from Dele Alli's lay off to keep Spurs' dreams alive with a narrow win.

Lucas Moura's Late Leveller at the Nou Camp

Spurs approached the final group stage match knowing they just needed to equal Inter's result. Sounds easy...until you realise the north Londoners were playing away to Barcelona and the Milan side were at home to PSV. Much to everybody's surprise, Tottenham and Inter were 1-0 down very early on and at that stage, Spurs were through.

That was until Mauro Icardi levelled things up for the Serie A outfit 20 minutes from time. In response, the Lilywhites began to push forward and their pressure finally told on 85 minutes when Lucas Moura turned in Harry Kane's pinpoint cross. Inter were unable to find a winner to send them through, and so the Premier League side were heading to the last 16.

Afterwards, Mauricio Pochettino suggested Spurs had achieved 'mission impossible'. Little did he know what was to come...

Spurs' First Leg Thrashing of Dortmund

When the Bundesliga leaders came to town in February, many were expecting a classic Champions League knockout tie. Spurs put those expectations to bed in the first leg however, as they ran riot at Wembley and came away 3-0 winners.

Pochettino's men followed this up with a thoroughly professional 1-0 win at the Westfalenstadion in the second leg to knock the dark horses out at the last 16 stage. Had Dortmund received the memo about this season being the season of miraculous comebacks, it may have been a different story. Alas, Tottenham progressed to the quarter-finals with relative, uncharacteristic ease.

A Champions League Classic at the Etihad

In possibly the greatest game in Champions League history, Spurs came out on top in the rollercoaster of all rollercoaster ties. A stupendous opening 21 minutes saw Tottenham 3-2 down on the night, but level at 3-3 on aggregate and set to progress on away goals. But on the hour mark, Aguero crashed the ball home to put City ahead in the tie and heading to the semi-finals.

Spurs now had to throw the kitchen sink at the Citizens if they were to progress, and that's just what they did. 17 minutes from time, Tottenham got their equaliser courtesy of Fernando Llorente's hip. However, with so much time left, you got the feeling there was more drama to come.

As the clocked ticked into injury time, City burst through and got the all important winner, much to the dismay of Pochettino. Until VAR intervened, that is, as the referee eventually ruled the goal out for an offside in the build up. With little to no time for the home side to respond, Spurs made it to the final four in spectacular, breathless fashion.

That Night in Amsterdam

Carrying a 1-0 deficit into the second leg in Amsterdam, Spurs had a little hope going into this game. But all that hope was shattered when first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech put Ajax 3-0 up on aggregate with 45 minutes left to play.

A quick-fire double from Lucas Moura just before the hour mark gave Tottenham life once again. To win this game they needed one more goal, but Ajax defended resolutely and looked to have secured their place in the final when Spurs headed over the bar a minute or so from the end of injury time.

Miraculously, the Londoners managed to get the ball forward once more for Lucas Moura, who swept home from the edge of the box to complete possibly the greatest comeback of all time. Even if Spurs fail to lift the trophy, nothing will take away from this famous night.