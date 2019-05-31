Chelsea 'Agree' to Release Maurizio Sarri From Contract as Juventus Close on Shock Appointment

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to release manager Maurizio Sarri from his contract with the club, just a couple of days after winning the Europa League.

Sarri won his first major honour as a manager on Wednesday night, as his Eden Hazard inspired side blew away Premier League rivals Arsenal 4-1 in Baku to seal a second Europa League success in six years.

Despite his success, Sarri has been strongly linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge and Juventus in particular, who parted ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri last week despite sealing an eighth successive Serie A title.

A surprise switch now looks even closer to completion, after Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà revealed on his official Twitter account that agent Fali Ramadani had a "positive" meeting with Chelsea's hierarchy in London.

The journalist is known to be good friends with Sarri after forging a relationship with him during his time in charge of Napoli, so although his latest update is by no means concrete evidence that a deal is forthcoming, it does suggest that rumours of a Juventus switch do have serious substance to them.

Furthermore, Football Italia claim that that Chelsea are honouring an agreement they had with Sarri, in which they would allow him to be released from his contract after the final - should he still want to leave for Juventus.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Should he choose to go, Sarri will depart England having endured a season of intense criticism for his philosophy of football dubbed 'Sarri-ball' - despite delivering a third placed Premier League finish, as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final.

His Europa League success, though, will be the defining memory of his Stamford Bridge reign, with many future successes likely at Juventus given their utter domination of Italian football in recent years.