Conflicting Reports Emerge on Antoine Griezmann's Future Amid Barcelona Links

The long-running saga surrounding Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann shows no signs of coming to a conclusion any time soon as multiple reports from Spain have different ideas about Barcelona's interest in the Frenchman.

After Griezmann revealed he would leave Atletico this summer, it was assumed that a move to long-term admirers Barcelona would be imminent, but the uncertainty around his future has continued.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Firstly, Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona are desperate to sign him this summer, and they will pay Griezmann's release clause of €120m on July 1.

The report states that the Blaugrana "will not waste the opportunity" to recruit a top player like Griezmann, and club officials will ignore all the speculation around the situation and carry on with the deal.

However, Mundo Deportivo also add that star forward Lionel Messi is not eager to work with Griezmann. The Argentine is said to be frustrated with Griezmann's dramatic rejection of the club, and has even campaigned against the signing.

Now here's where the conflict comes in. Marca claim that Messi isn't alone in his doubts over Griezmann, as club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has major doubts over the deal, and he has "no intention" of pursuing the World Cup winner.

There are other members of the squad who were left disappointed by Griezmann's choice to turn Barcelona's interest into a public documentary last summer, whilst many fans also do not want the Atletico man at the club for the same reasons, and Bartomeu is thought to believe that integrating Griezmann at Camp Nou would be an impossible task.

Antoine Griezmann's LaLiga record for Atlético Madrid by season:



14-15: 37 games, 22 goals, 1 assist

15-16: 38 games, 22 goals, 5 assists

16-17: 36 games, 16 goals, 8 assists

17-18: 32 games, 19 goals, 9 assists

18-19: 36 games, 15 goals, 9 assists



Consistent class. pic.twitter.com/AETWp1erEk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 15, 2019

The finances of the deal, including the €120m transfer fee and his wage demands, are said to be a huge concern for Barcelona, who have already spent heavily on Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong.

Signing Griezmann would take up a huge part of their transfer funds, meaning a move for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt would likely be out of the question.