Conflicting Reports Emerge on Antoine Griezmann's Future Amid Barcelona Links

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

The long-running saga surrounding Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann shows no signs of coming to a conclusion any time soon as multiple reports from Spain have different ideas about Barcelona's interest in the Frenchman.

After Griezmann revealed he would leave Atletico this summer, it was assumed that a move to long-term admirers Barcelona would be imminent, but the uncertainty around his future has continued.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Firstly, Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona are desperate to sign him this summer, and they will pay Griezmann's release clause of €120m on July 1.

The report states that the Blaugrana "will not waste the opportunity" to recruit a top player like Griezmann, and club officials will ignore all the speculation around the situation and carry on with the deal.

However, Mundo Deportivo also add that star forward Lionel Messi is not eager to work with Griezmann. The Argentine is said to be frustrated with Griezmann's dramatic rejection of the club, and has even campaigned against the signing.

Now here's where the conflict comes in. Marca claim that Messi isn't alone in his doubts over Griezmann, as club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has major doubts over the deal, and he has "no intention" of pursuing the World Cup winner.

There are other members of the squad who were left disappointed by Griezmann's choice to turn Barcelona's interest into a public documentary last summer, whilst many fans also do not want the Atletico man at the club for the same reasons, and Bartomeu is thought to believe that integrating Griezmann at Camp Nou would be an impossible task.

The finances of the deal, including the €120m transfer fee and his wage demands, are said to be a huge concern for Barcelona, who have already spent heavily on Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong. 

Signing Griezmann would take up a huge part of their transfer funds, meaning a move for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt would likely be out of the question.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message