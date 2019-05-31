David Seaman Urges Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke to Back Unai Emery in Transfer Window

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has urged Gunners owner Stan Kroenke to back manager Unai Emery in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final to ensure that they will miss out on Champions League football for the third consecutive season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With no Champions League football next season, it has been reported that Arsenal's transfer budget this summer could be as low as £40m and Seaman has said that Arsenal's board need to supply Emery with sufficient funds or else risk another season of struggle.

"Give him some money. Give him a transfer window. They have been two transfer windows that have gone by and he's had nothing," he told football.london.

"The board need to back him or otherwise we are going to get left further behind."

Not easy to find the words to describe how we feel today, but here is an important one: Proud... of our team, our club, our fans, of the huge effort of all of us since day 1. Proud to be part of the @Arsenal family. Today we start building next season’s Arsenal. Forward together! pic.twitter.com/fYGMkPv1dy — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) May 30, 2019

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League and therefore needed to win the Europa League final against Chelsea in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

After a cagey first half, Chelsea scored three times in a period of just over 15 minutes in the second, to put the game and Champions League football beyond Arsenal's reach.

Seaman was critical of Arsenal's defence and said that the team's display highlighted the scale of the task that Emery faces in trying to revive the north London side's fortunes.

"I thought first-half we were okay, second-half we were poor. There was some poor defending but has been the hallmark of the season.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"It's something that has needed addressing for three or four years now, so it's frustrating.

"With Arsenal's performance, it was same old, same old, so frustrating. It just shows how much work Emery has to do."